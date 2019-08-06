Raped 10 Year Old Girl Gives Birth To Baby In Benue State

Published:

A 10-year-old girl, Masenengen, who was impregnated by a rapist in Benue State, has given birth to a bouncing baby girl.It was learnt that Masenengen, an orphan, got impregnated by the pedophile after she was displaced by the Fulani invasion, which rocked her village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State last year.She then relocated along with her uncle to somewhere in the North Bank area of Makurdi, the capital of the state, where the perpetrator allegedly raped her and put her in the family way.It was gathered that Masenengen was in labour for three days before her uncle later took her to the General Hospital, North Bank, Makurdi, where a good Nigerian took her picture and posted her story on the social media on Sunday night.Her story immediately caught the attention of Ukan Kurugh, a humanitarian activist, who alongside other colleagues, rushed to the hospital and transferred her to the Foundation Hospital in Makurdi where she was delivered of her baby weighing 2.5kg through caesarian section (C/S) at about 3am yesterday.At the time of filling this report, the Foundation Hospital where she was delivered of the baby has become a Mecca of sorts as people from all walks of life have continued to throng the place to have a glimpse of the young mother and her baby.It was also gathered that several other individuals both from within and outside the country have also continued to call in to make one donation or the other towards assisting the young mother and her baby.However, National Coordinator of Jireh Doo Foundation, Ms. Josephine Habba, who was at the hospital, said the victim has named the perpetrator, adding that she would not relent until the rapist is apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.