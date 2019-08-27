Prominent Tax Consultant, Akinyele Oladeji, Weeps Over Mum's Demise, Says ‘She Was An Enigma’

Published:

Prominent Businessman & Tax Consultant, Chief Akinyele Oladeji who recently lost his mother, Mrs Adetoun Oladeji (Popularly known as ‘For The Mama Ke’) has described the deceased as an enigma.While announcing the demise his mother in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, Chief Akinyele said he would forever miss here because of the close relationship he shared with her.According to the Ibadan-born businessman, Mrs Oladeji, aged 89, died on Thursday, August 22, 2019 around 12.18 a.m.Until her demise, ‘For The Mama Ke’ was a renowned business woman and philanthropist, a devout Christian.The son, Chief Akinyele, who is the Managing Consultant/CEO of CSDC Consulting Nigeria, in a special statement informed that the family would publicly announce burial arrangements.The late Mrs Adetoun Oladeji is survived by many children and several grand and great grand-children.