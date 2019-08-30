Presidential Aide Sacked By President After Testimony At T B Joshua's Synagogue

Published:

Edna Kargba, the State Chief of Protocol to the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Bio, has been sacked after she testified at Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).The former aide has also been placed under probe by the country’s anti-graft agency after she admitted moving from living a normal life to living in luxury after being appointed by the President.Edna Kargbo had travelled to Nigeria’s SCOAN owned by popular Nigerian evangelist TB Joshua to testify on how her appointment has changed her story, showing photos of her appointment letter and luxurious house to a crowd in front of the church, Kargbo“I want to thank God for blessing me with this job as SCOP to the president of Sierra Leone, ambassador at large and the blessings that come with it. If you look closely at this picture you will see my luxurious house God has blessed me with. I was living in a single room apartment. But my story is now different,” she said in a speech, aired by Emmanuel TV.Kargbo received a letter that she has been relieved of her duty following the open testimony.A letter by the Office of the Sierra Leonean President reads,“The official has been relieved of her duties following a testimony she gave in a Nigerian church. Further administrative investigations will be carried out.”Also, in a press release on Wednesday, Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (AAC) said Kargbo is being investigated.The AAC said it would be looking through her previous asset declarations in line with Sierra Leone’s anti-graft law that requires public officials to declare their assets three months into office and three months after leaving.“The Anti-Corruption Commission has opened an official investigation into the conduct of the official and her testimony. We will also look at her source of wealth in acquiring her house and other properties.” (NAN)