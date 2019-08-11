President Buhari To Meet South Africa's President In October Over Xenophobia Attacks

Published:

Share This

The Presidency on Saturday confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will meet in October to discuss issues relating to the wellbeing of citizens and ways to further strengthen trade relations between the two largest African economies and attacks on Nigerians living in South AfricaThe South African leader had hinted this at the opening ceremony of the 25th anniversary and annual general meeting of Afreximbank in Abuja Wednesday.But a statement issued in Abuja by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), he affirmed that in a telephone conversation with Ramaphosa from Daura, Katsina State, President Buhari accepted an invitation to visit the country to further “consider recurrent issues concerning wellbeing of the Nigerian community in South Africa, and the need to promote trade and investment.’’