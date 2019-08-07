President Buhari Swears In New Ministers August 21st

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will on August 21 inaugurate the 43 ministers designate earlier confirmed by the Senate.A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babatunde Lawal, on Tuesday indicated that the inauguration would hold at the Federal Executive Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, by 11 am.Lawal, in the Tuesday statement, confirmed that induction retreat for the ministers designate would precede the swearing-in on August 19 and 20, at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa in Abuja.The statement said, “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, invites all ministers designate, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries (specifically invited) to a two-day induction retreat to be presided over by His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the retreat earlier publicised.”The SGF added that the retreat was packaged to acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for the delivery of government policies among others.It said, “The objectives of the retreat are to build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork, sensitise appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date, acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023) and to deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business.”The names of women in the ministerial list are Zainab Ahmed from Kaduna State, Sharon Ikeazor from Anambra State, Sadiya Farouq from Zamfara State, Amb. Maryam Katagum from Bauchi State, Gbemi Saraki from Kwara State, Ramatu Tijani from Kogi State and Pauline Tallen from Plateau State.