Presidency Confirms Attempts By Hackers To Take Over Osinbajo's Twitter Account

Laolu Akande, the media aide to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, confirmed that there had been attempts to hack the VP’s verified Twitter handle.Akande via his own verified Twitter handle, @akandeoj, said that unauthorised persons had attempted to take control of Osinbajo’s handle but that the attempts were unsuccessful.He said, “Yesterday, there were failed external attempts to gain unauthorized access to the Vice President’s Twitter Account. Since, we have been in contact with Twitter, securing the account, and forestalling a reoccurrence.“The VP will continue to actively communicate with our citizens.”In the aftermath of the attack on Osinbajo’s handle, the account had been wiped clean of its history.Also, Twitter’s blue tick, which marked it as a verified handle, had been removed.See tweet:Yesterday, there were failed external attempts to gain unauthorized access to the Vice President’s Twitter Account. Since, we have been in contact with Twitter, securing the account, and forestalling a reoccurrence. The VP will continue to actively communicate with our citizens.— Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) August 10, 2019