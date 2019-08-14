Police Rescue 61 Year Old Kidnapped Businessman

Published:

Rescued Victim

A 61-year-old businessman was on Tuesday evening rescued from his abductors by men of the Nigeria Police in Gboko local government area of Benue State.It was gathered that the victim, Mr John Akombo, a Nigerian Breweries distributor, was abducted from his office, his abductors forcing him into their Honda Pilot jeep at gunpoint.Luck ran out on the kidnappers however when eye witnesses quickly informed the police and a team of the security joint taskforce from the Area Command get hot chase to the abductors from JS Tarka Way, overpowered them and rescued the abductee around Mbaamandev, Mkar-Ameladu road, Gboko.When contacted, the Area commander, Gboko, ACP Agene Emmanuel, who declined comment, referred Daily Sun to Sunthe Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).The PPRO, DSP Catherine Anene, who spoke on phone, confirmed the report, disclosing that the timely information by members of the public helped the police to quickly trail the abductors.“The police gave the abductors a hot chase and when they saw that there was no way for them any longer, they abandoned their victim, their vehicle and ran into the forest,” Anene said.Anene explained further that security agencies were still combing the area to apprehend the fleeing kidnappers.It was gathered that the abductors escaped with bullet wounds to Mkar Hill, abandoning their Honda Pilot Jeep, which was later taken to the police station in GbokoNarrating his ordeal the rescued victim, Akombo, said the armed abductors numbering four came in a tinted bulletproof arsh color Honda Pilot Jeep, approached him in his office and forced him into their vehicle.“After we left my office, my son picked my car, followed us behind closely and alerted the police officers on patrol who trailed, opened fire on the abductors, wasted their front tyre and overpowered them around Mbaamandev Mkar-Ameladu road, and I was rescued, Glory be to God and police,” he said.Wife of the rescued victim Mrs Rebecca Akombo, who spoke amid tears of joy, praised God for saving her husband from the hands of his abductors.