Police Parades Man That Raped And Impregnated 10-year-old Girl In Benue

The Benue State Police Command, on Thursday, paraded 15 suspected criminals arrested for various crimes in the state.Among those paraded was 18-year-old Terna Taga, who allegedly raped and impregnated a 10-year-old girl at an Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in the state.The victim was delivered of a baby girl last Sunday in Makurdi.Taga confessed that he was responsible for the girl’s pregnancy, adding that he slept with her twice and accepted that he was the newborn baby’s father.“Yes, I slept with her twice in December last year. She consented to it; it wasn’t a rape,” Taga told journalists.Speaking on the 10-year-old girl, the state Commissioner of Police, Mukaddaa Garuba, said, “The victim, who is an orphan and living with her uncle, one Iorja, was allegedly raped by one Terna Taga, 18, of the North-Bank area of Makurdi.“The victim became pregnant and has been delivered of a baby girl. Investigation revealed that the uncle was making arrangements to marry her out to a blind old man when he discovered that she was pregnant.“The uncle is currently at large. The suspect will soon be charged to court.”On the other suspected criminals, who were paraded for human trafficking, kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal firearms manufacture, the police boss said they were apprehended in different parts of the state.Garuba stated, “One Achogwu Daniel of Otukpo town allegedly took a pregnant minor to Aba, Abia State, where the victim was delivered of a child, who he sold to an unknown person. Investigation is still in progress.“Also on August 2, 2019, around 8.30pm, one Mkarvter Shagbe and Terseer Makuna of Vandekya were arrested with an AK-47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition and in the process of investigation, two illegal arms manufacturers, Terhembafan Sevav and Ishi Avav, were also apprehended.”