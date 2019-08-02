Police On The Trail Of Man That Strangulated Young Lady To Death In Port Harcourt Hotel

Published:

An unidentified man has reportedly strangled a young woman identified as Maureen after having sex with her in a hotel located in Port Harcourt.The incident was said to have happened on Peremabiri Street, D-Line in the Rivers State capital.It was gathered that Maureen believed to be the man’s girlfriend, checked into the hotel room on Wednesday before she was later joined by the unidentified man, who sneaked out of the premises after killing his lover.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said “Preliminary investigations show that the boyfriend of the girl strangulated her after having sex with her.“We have also recovered a very sensitive item, which the fleeing boyfriend forgot,” Omoni added.