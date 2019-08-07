Police Finally Arrests Man That Raped And Impregnated 10 Year Old Benue Girl

Published:

The police in Benue State on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old man, Terna Taga, who allegedly defiled and impregnated a 10-year-old girl.Taga was alleged to have raped the minor who was at an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Benue.The victim was delivered of a baby girl via caesarean section.DSP Catherine Anene, Benue Police Public Relations Officer, told News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi on Wednesday that Taga was arrested in North Bank on Tuesday evening.She said the suspect is in custody for further investigations.“The command will decide on the next line of action after full interrogation and investigation into the case,” Anene told NAN.NAN reports that the news of the minor’s pregnancy broke on Sunday when she was dumped in a General Hospital, Makurdi by an unknown person.An activist allegedly took up the minor to Foundation Memorial Hospital, Makurdi where she delivered a baby girl through Caesarean section in the early hours of August 5.(NAN)