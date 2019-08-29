Police Arrests Two Men For Raping Lady In The Presence Of Her Boyfriend In Ekiti

Published:

The Police Command in Ekiti State said it had arrested two suspects for allegedly raping a victim in Omuo, Ekiti East local government area of the state.The Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo gave the name of the suspects as Babalola Olaniyi and Olupina Dotun, while two others are at large.He said the suspects stormed the residence of the victim’s boyfriend and chased him out before taking turns to rape the lady.The CP said, “on the 21st of August, 2019 at about 19:00 hrs, a case of rape was reported at Omuo Divisional Headquarters that the victim was invited to a room by her boyfriend one Emmanuel Ayodeji, while inside the room together with her boyfriend, one Babalola Olaniyi, Olupina Dotun and two others at large forcefully entered into the room and chased out Emmanuel Ayodeji outside the room and started having unlawful canal knowledge of the victim one after the other.” The Four of them had sexual intercourse with her without her consent, two of the suspects have been apprehended while the other two are still at large.” The victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination where it was revealed that there was recent penetration.”