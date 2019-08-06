Police Arrests Popular Artiste Tekno Over Nude Dancing Girls In Lagos

Published:

For breaching public decency by conveying half naked girls in traffic, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested popular musician, Augustine Kelechi, aka Tekno.It was gathered that he was arrested on Tuesday and he is undergoing questioning at the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.Tekno had something last week conveyed half clad girls, who were dancing seductively, in a transparent glass box on a truck around the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.In the truck, the musician was seen spraying the scantily dressed girls with money as they danced.Following the public outcry it generated, the state government reacted swiftly and condemned the move.In his defence, Tekno said he merely used the truck to convey his crew to a location for a shoot, which was not intended to breach public decency.Confirming the arrest, the state Police Spokesman, Bala Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, said he was invited for questioning.He said: “The command has arrested Tekno and the two girls for conveying half naked girls at the Lekki area of Lagos.“He is presently undergoing questioning at the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti.The police said such acts of public indecency is against the criminal code and if after investigation those involved are found guilty, they would be charged to court.Already, the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency has suspended the advertising firm, Pro-Vision Media Systems Limited.