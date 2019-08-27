Police Arrests 25 Cultists In Lagos

Published:

Personnel of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 25 suspected cultists in Ijora, Mushin and Bariga areas of the state and recovered firearms from them.It was learnt that the operatives of the Operation Crush from the Anti-Cultism Unit arrested one Olaitan Rilwan, 20, with an automatic pistol hidden in his bag.A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, stated that the suspect confessed to being a member of the Aiye Confraternity.He added that other suspected cultists and armed robbers were arrested during a follow-up operation.Elkana stated, “On August 24 around 4pm, operatives of the Operation Crush from the Anti-Cultism Unit arrested one Olaitan Rilwan, 20, with an automatic pistol concealed in his bag at the Ijora roundabout.“The suspect confessed to being a member of the Ayie Confraternity. In a follow-up operation at Bariga, one Mustapha Oseni, 23, and 22 others were arrested.”According to him, the police personnel also arrested some armed robbery suspects and recovered their firearms.He added that the Anti-Crime Unit of the command, led by Inspector Atipa Agasa, while on patrol on August 22, around 7.30am at the Olorunsogo bus stop, Mushin, intercepted one Matthew Omisogun, 25, and Yetunde Lawson, 28, who were riding on a motorcycle.He said the suspects, on sighting the police team, tried to escape but were given a hot chase, adding that one locally-made double-barrelled pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from them.Elkana added that the suspects belong to a five-man armed robbery syndicate operating in Mushin, Ikotun and Igando areas of the state.He noted that the suspects had been transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation, adding that they would soon be charged.The PPRO said, “On August 22, around 7.30am, the anti-crime patrol team from the Mushin Police Station, led by Inspector Atipi Agasa, while on patrol of the Olorunsogo bus stop, Mushin, intercepted one Matthew Omisogun, 25, and Yetunde Lawson, 28, on a motorcycle.“On sighting the police team, the hoodlums attempted to escape but were given a hot chase. One locally-made double-barrelled pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from them.“The suspects belong to a five-man armed robbery syndicate operating in Mushin, Ikotun and Igando areas of Lagos State.“The suspects were transferred to the SARS for discreet investigation and will be charged.”