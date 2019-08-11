Police Arrest Bank Robbers Ring Leader In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command says it has foiled an attempted bank robbery by a suspected team of robbers in Ejigbo area of the state and arrested its ring leader with his arms.The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, stated this on Sunday in a statement.Elkana said that on Friday, August 9, at about 9.45a.m, the Ejigbo Police Station received a distress call that some armed robbers on motorcycles were operating outside the Access Bank along Egbe Road by NNPC Junction at Ejigbo.He said a patrol team was deployed from the Ejigbo Police Station to reinforce the Mobile Policemen on guard duty at the bank and the patrol team engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle.“The armed robbers were overpowered and chased up to Egbe area where their ring leader was arrested after he had sustained bullet wounds, but others escaped.“One Brownie pistol with one live ammunition was recovered from the suspect. The sum of N250,000 earlier snatched from a female victim was recovered from him and handed over to the owner,” he said.“Investigation is ongoing, while the suspect will be charged to court,” Elkana said.(NAN)