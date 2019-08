Published:

Ibrahim El-zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and his wife, Zeenat, have arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, ahead of their medical trip to India.Ibrahim Musa, IMN spokesman, confirmed thisHe said the duo, who had been under protective custody, would be leaving for India in a few hours.“Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakyzaky and his wife, Zeenat have arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and would soon embark on their medical trip to India as ruled by a Kaduna State high court,” the source said.