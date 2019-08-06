Oba Entertainment Debuts With Tomzino's 'Filomina'

Published:

Share This

A new and young artiste Tomzino has dropped a Fantastic Single and music video 'Filomina'. It's a blend of fast paced rhythm and dancehall music. According to the Executive Producer John Duke Oboh Filomina will catch on quickly with lovers of good music.We are set to bring on board this fresh and exciting new talent Tomzino who we believe will go places. And in no time we know that the song 'Filomina' produced by fast rising Music Producer Jayfred will be a hit both on TV, Radio, Niteclubs and with the fans.The video directed by Avalon Okpe will certainly make an impression with Fans. So watchout for Tomzino!