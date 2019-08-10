Nigerian Army Dismisses Officer That Raped Female Undergraduate Student In Ondo State

Published:

The Nigeria Army has said it has dismissed an officer accused of raping a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State at a military checkpoint along Ikare Akoko-Akungba Akoko road.The Army also said it had handed over the suspect to the Ondo State Police Command for prosecution.The victim, a 300-level student of the Department of Religous and African Studies of the university, was allegedly gang-raped by soldiers attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the army, inside a shed at the checkpoint, while the student was returning from the school.It was earlier reported that the student was gang-raped but Army investigation revealed that only one of the soldiers committed the offence.The Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade Akure, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar, had earlier promised to transfer the case to the police after the accused soldier must have been sacked and the investigation concluded.A source in the barracks confirmed to our correspondent that he (Lance Corporal Adelola) had been tried and he had been sacked before the suspect was handed over to the police.The source said, “He has been sacked from service and he has been transferred to the police for prosecution. The army does not tolerate indiscipline. ”When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the development and said the suspect would soon be charged to court.” I can confirm to you that the (former) soldier has been handed over to us, we will soon charge him to court,” Joseph stated.