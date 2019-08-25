Names Of 23 Nigerians To Be Executed In Saudi Arabia Released

Published:

Share This

Not less than 23 Nigerians are on death roll in Saudi Arabia to be executed over drug-related offences.The Saudi Arabian Government made his known in a statement on Saturday, adding that the suspects were arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madinah.The names of the 23 suspects were given as:Adeniyi Adebayo ZikriTunde IbrahimJimoh Idhola LawalLolo BabatundeSulaiman TundeIdris Adewuumi AdepojuAbdul Raimi Awela AjibolaYusuf Makeen AjiboyeAdam Idris AbubakarSaka ZakariaBiola LawalIsa Abubakar AdamIbrahim ChiromaHafis AmosuAliu MuhammadFunmilayo Omoyemi BishiMistura YekiniAmina Ajoke AlobiKuburat IbrahimAlaja Olufunke Alalaoe AbdulqadirFawsat Balagun AlabiAisha Muhammad AmiraAccording to the statement, the suspects concealed the substance said to be hard drugs in their rectum.The offence, the Saudi Government says it contravenes its narcotic and psychotropic substances rules, and is punishable by death.Recently Kudirat Afolabi, a Nigerian woman was executed in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking, and Saheed Sobade, another Nigerian, who authorities say was caught with 1,183 grams of cocaine in Jeddah.