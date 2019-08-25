Names Of 23 Nigerians To Be Executed In Saudi Arabia Released
Published: August 25, 2019
The Saudi Arabian Government made his known in a statement on Saturday, adding that the suspects were arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madinah.
The names of the 23 suspects were given as:
Adeniyi Adebayo Zikri
Tunde Ibrahim
Jimoh Idhola Lawal
Lolo Babatunde
Sulaiman Tunde
Idris Adewuumi Adepoju
Abdul Raimi Awela Ajibola
Yusuf Makeen Ajiboye
Adam Idris Abubakar
Saka Zakaria
Biola Lawal
Isa Abubakar Adam
Ibrahim Chiroma
Hafis Amosu
Aliu Muhammad
Funmilayo Omoyemi Bishi
Mistura Yekini
Amina Ajoke Alobi
Kuburat Ibrahim
Alaja Olufunke Alalaoe Abdulqadir
Fawsat Balagun Alabi
Aisha Muhammad Amira
According to the statement, the suspects concealed the substance said to be hard drugs in their rectum.
The offence, the Saudi Government says it contravenes its narcotic and psychotropic substances rules, and is punishable by death.
Recently Kudirat Afolabi, a Nigerian woman was executed in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking, and Saheed Sobade, another Nigerian, who authorities say was caught with 1,183 grams of cocaine in Jeddah.
