Murdered Enugu Rev Father's Bank Account Emptied Few Minutes After Killing

Published:

Share This

Less than 25 minutes after unknown gun men shot dead the Catholic Priest, Rev Fr. Paul Offu last Thursday, his bank account was emptied by a yet to be identified person who was said to have made frantic and frequent withdrawals until the last money was withdrawn, according to a reliable source working in an old generation bank (name withheld) where the late cleric operated an account.The inside source said that considering the time of Offu’s murder and when the withdrawal was made, “it makes one to wonder how fast the killers (assuming they actually made the withdrawal) were able to rush to the bank and withdrew all the cash,” asking rather angrily: “Who was, indeed, responsible for disclosing the pin number of the priest ATM?”According to the source, who argued that, while she was not holding brief for those that killed the priest, “there was need for the security operatives to look inward and ascertain who actually did the withdrawals from the murdered priest bank account shortly after he was killed.”