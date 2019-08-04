More Details On Why OAU Final Year Female Student Committed Suicide In Campus

Published:

Tragedy struck at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile -Ife , in Osun State on Friday when a student of the institution identified as Opeyemi Grace Dara committed suicide.CKN News reliably gathered that the deceased, who was in the Department of English allegedly died after taking a dose of insecticide substance suspected to be snipper.Though details of the incident was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that she commited suicide as a result of her poor academic performance, having five outstanding and 12 special elective courses.A source hinted that, “a student in the Department of English at OAU in Ile- Ife , Opeyemi Grace Dara, whose set finished their final year exams just last semester has committed suicide through the consumption of the notorious snipper on Friday.