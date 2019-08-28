Missing High Court Judge Found In Abuja

Published:

A Federal High Court judge, Idrissa Saleh, who was declared missing on Saturday has been found at a filling station in Nyanya, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.Spokesman for the police in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed that Saleh was found Tuesday.He said, “The missing judge has been found. He was located at a filling station in Nyanya.”But Manzah could not confirm if Saleh was found by the force or by his family.The judge discharged himself from a hospital where he was undergoing treatment and went out in a taxi to an unknown location.The disappearance of Saleh, who was said to be suffering from depression, caused panic among his family who reported the incident to the police.A family member had said that the judge left the hospital where he was being treated without informing the management.