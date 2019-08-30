Med-View Airlines Denies Operation Shut Down

Published:

Share This

Despite its absence from both regional and local routes in the last two weeks, Med-View Airlines Plc. has denied the suspension of flight operations.The management of the airline yesterday urged its shareholders, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard reports suggestion the suspension, saying that its unserviceable aircraft would soon return to operation.The Guardian recently reported a temporary shutdown of operations when the airline’s only operating aircraft, B737-500, suddenly went out-of-service.The development threw some workers into panic mode as they groan over harsh realities due to an unpaid salary that varies between three months and one year.Med-View is the only local commercial operator on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). But the airline has lately been in dire straits, posting at its last July annual general meeting a record after-tax loss of N10.33 billion, a 293 per cent drop from 2017 profit.Explaining the development, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline, Michael Ajigbotosho, said Med-View had not at any time informed the regulatory authority (NCAA) or other any agency nor the press that its operations were suspended.“At this time of the year, all those concerned or involved know that Med-View will concentrate her entire operations in the inbound airlift of Hajj Pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria.“Our B737-500 aircraft, with registration number 5N-BQ, developed a technical fault en route Abuja a few days ago that requires engine replacement, and of which the engine has been procured and is being mounted to commence operation next week,” he said.Ajigbotosho added that Med-View Airline operates three B737 aircraft on its domestic route. Recently, two of them – 5N-MAB and 5N-MAA – were sent for C- Check at approved Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Estonia, Europe, and Aero-Contractors here in Nigeria.He said that the works were already at an advanced stage, up to 85 per cent, and expectedly, the aircraft will soon return to the domestic route.“In the last 12 years of operation as a Hajj carrier and domestic operator, Med-View Airline is profoundly known and widely recognised for its safety consciousness, which cannot be compromised.“Our airline is ever committed to its corporate value, which is the ability to succeed in providing the desired services for customers’ satisfaction and return on investment to shareholders,” he said.