Man Hangs Self In Asaba,Delta State

Residents of Asaba woke up Friday morning to behold a gory sight of the lifeless body of a yet-to-be identified man who committed suicide by hanging himself in a store roof along the popular Nnebisi road.The lanky man was found dangling in front of a store opposite Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba. As the news of the alleged suicide spread into town, thousands of people, who defied the early morning rain, trooped out to see the man who was still hanging in front of the storeThe identity of the man was still remote as residents of the area could not identify him and claimed they have never seen the man in the area before, and they called on the police to do a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances of his death.Efforts o speak with the owner of the shop was not successful as he was not around, ostensibly to avoid arrest by the police. Meanwhile, spokesperson of Delta state Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident and said the body had been evacuated to the morgue.