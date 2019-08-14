Jeep Owner Beats Tricycle Rider To Death Over Right Of Way In Lagos

Published:

A 39 years old man, Christian Innocent, has been arrested for allegedly beating a tricycle rider to death with a wheel spanner over right of way in Surulere area of Lagos. As at the time of the incident, the suspect was said to be driving a Jeep and was allegedly struggling with the tricycle rider over who should maintain a certain lane along Akerele road in Surulere.Police said that the incident occurred on Sunday, August 11, 2019 around 9pm. Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said that after hitting the deceased with the wheel spanner, the suspect bolted away, leaving the victim in a pool of blood.He said that at about 9:30pm, Surulere Police Station received a distress call from Randle Hospital Surulere, that one Aniete Bassay, a Tricycle Operator was brought to the hospital with a broken head, in a pool of blood but died on arrival.“Information gathered by Homicide detectives revealed that the deceased person and the suspect, in a Jeep had a misunderstanding on a major road along Akerele Street, Surulere by Falolu. That during the scuffle, the driver of the Jeep brought out a wheel spanner from his car and hit the deceased person twice on the head.“After sticking the deceased with the wheel spanner, the Jeep driver drove to unknown destination, immediately after the incident. “After a thorough and painstaking examination of available traces, the Jeep driver was identified as Christian Innocent ‘m’ 39 years old of No 28 James Robertson Surulere and arrested by a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Surulere, CSP Jimoh Jabaje on 12th August, 2019.“He confessed to have engaged the deceased person in a fight over the right of way. That there was a vulgar abuse between him and the Keke rider over who among them have the right of way as they both accused each other of rough driving. But there was no crash between the Jeep and the Keke.Suspect will be charged to Court after investigation,” he said.