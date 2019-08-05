Man Arrested For Stealing Ifeanyi Ararume's Property Aboard Air Peace Flight (See Picture)

Published:

Luck ran against the thief when one of the passengers on the same flight went to Rockview hotel owerri to check in , saw this man with Senator's bag and confronted him.



The lady saw this well dressed man ,recognised him and accosted him, saying I saw you on that plane and this looked like my Uncle's bag. There and then the police were invited and the man was arrested.

On examination, it was discovered that , he had made away with three wrist watches ,and each is cost , $12,000 .

Share This

This man stole Senator Ifeanyi Araraume's bag yesterday from Air peace last flight to Sam mbakwe's airport Imo.As the Senator stepped down from the plane, on the phone with his wife expecting his aide to bring down his handbag, little did he know that this man stole the bag and disappeared.