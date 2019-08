Published:

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerians, particularly Muslims, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir. Lawan, in a Sallah message by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, urged Muslims to remember the purpose of the celebration, which is to commemorate the trials and triumph of Prophet Ibrahim.He urged all Nigerians to be steadfast in their commitment to building the nation of their dream.The Senate President, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, also enjoined Nigerians to always remember their shared heritage and destiny of national greatness and to be guided by the Nigerian spirit of firm confidence as they tackle the contemporary challenges of nation-building.