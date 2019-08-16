Lagos House Of Assembly Completes Screening Of Commissioners Designate

Published:

The Lagos State House of Assembly’s ad hoc committee for the screening of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioners and Special Advisers on Friday completed screening of the second batch of the nominees.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 16-man committee, headed by Mr Rotimi Abiru, the Chief Whip of the House, commenced the exercise for the second batch of 13 nominees on Thursday.The committee screened six of the 13 nominees on Thursday and the remaining seven on Friday at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium of the Assembly Complex in Ikeja.The nominees screened in the second batch were: Mr Oladele Ajayi, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, Mr Olanrewaju Sanusi, Mr Kabiru Abdullahi and Mr Joe Igbokwe.Also screened were: Mr Bonu Solomon Saanu, Mrs Lola Akande, Prince Anofi Elegushi, Mrs Solape Hammond, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Mrs Shulamite Adebolu and Mr Tokunbo Wahab.At the end of the screening, Abiru told them that the House of Assembly would get back to them through the governor.Speaking with newsmen at the conclusion of the exercise, Abiru expressed satisfaction with the competence of the nominees, saying that the state would be better with their wealth of experience.He said that the committee would present its report to the Assembly of 40 members before a final decision on their confirmation or otherwise would be taken.The chairman said, “This has been a very tough exercise; we have now taken the entire 38 nominees of the governor (25 in the first batch and 13 in the second batch).“From what we have seen, we have knowledgeable and intelligent people that actually understand how government will work to succeed.“It is a mix: we have technocrats, politicians and people who believe that it does not matter the divide they belong to, that what is mostly important is the urge and zeal to deliver service.“They have seen this as a call to service and have actually pledged before us that they will put all that God has endowed them with to ensure that good governance is witnessed with the present administration and that the people of Lagos will enjoy the dividends of democracy.”