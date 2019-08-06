Lady's Body Found Under Hotel's Bed In Owerri,Lover's Whereabout Unknown

Published:

Tragedy struck in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Sunday as the lifeless body of a young woman was found under the bed in a hotel room.The deceased’s male lover, who checked into the hotel with the young woman, disappeared without leaving any trace.The incident happened at the Ibis Royale Hotel located in the World Bank area of the city.The male partner allegedly strangled the victim after the duo had engaged in some rounds of sex.It was learnt on Monday that the two had checked into the hotel on Saturday.The woman’s corpse was reportedly discovered by one of the hotel attendants, who went into the room to clean it.There was no scar on the corpse to suggest that she was hacked her to death.A source told one of our correspondents that no one knew when the suspected killer escaped from the hotel.The source said, “There was no noise to suggest that the partners fought. Nobody also knew when the man escaped from the hotel. We were shocked to discover that a young woman was lying lifeless under the bed in one of the rooms.“When we checked for her partner, it was discovered that he had escaped. We quickly reported the incident to the police, who are investigating the matter. The man did not leave any trace at all.”When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.He said the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, had ordered a detailed investigation into the case.Ikeokwu stated, “The death was reported to us and we are investigating it. The male partner fled but we have sensitive information about him and we are closing in on him. It is a case of murder.“The victim’s identity has not been ascertained, because his partner, who apparently killed her, made away with her phone and bag .There is no means of identification for now, but we have advanced our investigation and soon we will apprehend the fleeing killer.”In another development, some yet-to-be identified gunmen on Monday shot dead a police inspector, identified simply as Lasisi, on the Isua-Ise Akoko Road in the Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.It was gathered that the deceased and his colleagues from the Isua Divisional Police Station, were at the checkpoint when the hoodlums suddenly appeared from the bush and opened fire on them.A source said the deceased officer’s colleagues were lucky to have escaped from the scene.The source said, “The policemen were always on that road for the past one year to check the activities of bandits in the area. But it was unfortunate that today (Monday) some hoodlums just came from nowhere and opened fire on them.“While Inspector Lasisi was killed, the other policemen at the checkpoint ran for their lives.”The source added that after killing the deceased, the hoodlums went away with his gun.The source added that the remains of the deceased were deposited in the morgue of the Ipe Akoko General Hospital, while police personnel had been deployed in the surrounding bush to track down the hoodlums.When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and said men of the command were already on the trail of the hoodlums, while investigation had begun.“Our men are already combing the bush and I want to assure you that the hoodlums will be arrested very soon,” Joseph added.