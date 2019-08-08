Kogi State APC Suspends Deputy Governor
Published: August 08, 2019
APC State Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello who disclosed this at a press conference in Lokoja said the party has received several petitions from stakeholders in Iyano ward of Ibaji local government area where the Deputy Governor hailed from , alleging that Elder Achuba had discretely and openly worked for the candidates of the opposition parties during the presidential, national and state assembly elections in the state.
This is happening barely 24 hours after the state assembly began an impeachment process against the deputy governor.
