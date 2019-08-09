Kidnapped Wife Of Winners Chapel Pastor Killed Along Kaduna-Abuja Road Released By Abductors

Published:

The wife of Pastor Festus Omolewa of the Living Faith Church Romi new extension,Kaduna State that was brutally killed on Sunday has been released by her abductors.Mrs Kemi Omolewa according to an anonymous source who spoke to CKN News this afternoon confirmed that she has been released and is currently undergoing medical attention.CKN News cannot confirm if the N50m ransom placed on her was paid or not.The late Pastor was killed along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway few days agoHer surviving son was also hit by stray bullet during the incident and is recupeartingat an unknown hopsital