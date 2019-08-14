Joe Igbokwe,12 Others Make Sanwoolu's Final Commissioners List

Published:

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, transmitted the final list of his cabinet nominees to the State House of Assembly.This is coming four weeks after the Governor sent the first batch of the list to the lawmakers for screening.Thirteen Commissioner- and Special Adviser-designates made the second list, which had already been transmitted to the legislature.A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the second list had names of accomplished politicians and technocrats who “understand the current need of Lagos” and the development agenda of the Governor.The Governor’s media aide said the selection process was rigorous, because of the need to constitute the best team that would serve Lagos in line with the Sanwo-Olu administration’s vision of delivering a city-state that will rank among the top most liveable cities in the world.Below are names in the second batch of nominees:1. MR. OLADELE AJAYI2. MR. OLUWATOYIN FAYINKA3. MRS. YETUNDE AROBIEKE4. MR. OLANREWAJU SANUSI5. MR. JOE IGBOKWE6. MR. BONU SOLOMON SAANU7. ARC. KABIRU AHMED8. MRS. LOLA AKANDE9. PRINCE ANOFI OLANREWAJU ELEGUSHI10. MRS. SOLAPE HAMMOND11. MR. MORUF AKINDERU FATAI12. MRS. SHULAMITE OLUFUNKE ADEBOLU13. MR. TOKUNBO WAHABSIGNEDGBOYEGA AKOSILEDEPUTY CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY