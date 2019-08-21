Joe Igbokwe Appointed SA Drainage,Water Resources As Sanwoolu Assigns Portfolios To New Comms,SAs (See Full List)
Published: August 21, 2019
This is the full list
COMMISSIONERS AND SPECIAL ADVISERS SWORN IN TODAY BY GOVERNOR SANWO-OLU AND THEIR PORTFOLIOS:
Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo (Finance)
Mr. Tunji Bello (Water Resources and Environment)
Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education)
Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health)
Dr. Idris Salako (Physical Planning and Urban Development)
Mr. Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy)
Mrs. Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation)
Mr. Lere Odusote (Energy and Natural Resources)
Dr. Frederic Oladeinde (Transportation)
Mr. Gbolahan Lawal (Agriculture)
Moruf Akinderu Fatai (Housing)
Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)
(Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice)
Mr. Hakeem Fahm (Science and Technology)
Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle (Establishment, Training and Pension)
Engr. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure)
Mr. Segun Dawodu (Youth and Social Development)
Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (Home Affairs)
Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke (Local Government and Community Affairs)
Mrs. Lola Akande (Commerce and Industry)
Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu (Tourism Arts and Culture)
Mr. Sam Egube (Economy Planning and Budget)
Dr. Wale Ahmed on Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations
SPECIAL ADVISERS
Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya
Special Adviser on Agriculture
Princess Aderemi Adebowale
Special Adviser on Civic Engagement
Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs
Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Special Adviser on Housing
Joe Igbokwe
Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources
Olatunbosun Alake
Special Adviser for Innovation and Technology
Arc. Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi
Special Adviser on Urban Development
Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi
Special Adviser on Central Business Districts
Bonu Solomon Saanu
Special Adviser on Arts and Culture
Oluwatoyin Fayinka
Special Adviser on Transportation
Oladele Ajayi
Special Adviser on Commerce and Industry
Tokunbo Wahab
Special Adviser on Education
Solape Hammond
Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals
