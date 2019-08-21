Joe Igbokwe Appointed SA Drainage,Water Resources As Sanwoolu Assigns Portfolios To New Comms,SAs (See Full List)

Published:

Share This

Lagos State Governor ,Babajide Sanwoolu yesterday sworn in New Commissioners and Special Advisers .This is the full listCOMMISSIONERS AND SPECIAL ADVISERS SWORN IN TODAY BY GOVERNOR SANWO-OLU AND THEIR PORTFOLIOS:Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo (Finance)Mr. Tunji Bello (Water Resources and Environment)Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education)Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health)Dr. Idris Salako (Physical Planning and Urban Development)Mr. Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy)Mrs. Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation)Mr. Lere Odusote (Energy and Natural Resources)Dr. Frederic Oladeinde (Transportation)Mr. Gbolahan Lawal (Agriculture)Moruf Akinderu Fatai (Housing)Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)(Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice)Mr. Hakeem Fahm (Science and Technology)Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle (Establishment, Training and Pension)Engr. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure)Mr. Segun Dawodu (Youth and Social Development)Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (Home Affairs)Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke (Local Government and Community Affairs)Mrs. Lola Akande (Commerce and Industry)Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu (Tourism Arts and Culture)Mr. Sam Egube (Economy Planning and Budget)Dr. Wale Ahmed on Special Duties and Inter-Governmental RelationsSPECIAL ADVISERSMs Ruth Bisola OlusanyaSpecial Adviser on AgriculturePrincess Aderemi AdebowaleSpecial Adviser on Civic EngagementMr. Afolabi AyantayoSpecial Adviser on Political and Legislative AffairsMrs. Toke Benson-AwoyinkaSpecial Adviser on HousingJoe IgbokweSpecial Adviser for Drainage and Water ResourcesOlatunbosun AlakeSpecial Adviser for Innovation and TechnologyArc. Kabiru Ahmed AbdullahiSpecial Adviser on Urban DevelopmentAnofi Olanrewaju ElegushiSpecial Adviser on Central Business DistrictsBonu Solomon SaanuSpecial Adviser on Arts and CultureOluwatoyin FayinkaSpecial Adviser on TransportationOladele AjayiSpecial Adviser on Commerce and IndustryTokunbo WahabSpecial Adviser on EducationSolape HammondSpecial Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals