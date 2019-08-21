Wednesday, 21 August 2019

Joe Igbokwe Appointed SA Drainage,Water Resources As Sanwoolu Assigns Portfolios To New Comms,SAs (See Full List)

Published: August 21, 2019
Lagos State Governor ,Babajide Sanwoolu yesterday sworn in New Commissioners and Special Advisers .

This is the full list

 COMMISSIONERS AND SPECIAL ADVISERS SWORN IN TODAY BY GOVERNOR SANWO-OLU AND THEIR PORTFOLIOS:

Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo (Finance)

Mr. Tunji Bello (Water Resources and Environment)

Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education)

Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health)

Dr. Idris Salako (Physical Planning and Urban Development)

Mr. Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy)

Mrs. Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation)

Mr. Lere Odusote (Energy and Natural Resources)

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde (Transportation)

Mr. Gbolahan Lawal (Agriculture)

Moruf Akinderu Fatai (Housing)

Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)
(Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice)

Mr. Hakeem Fahm (Science and Technology)

Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle (Establishment, Training and Pension)

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure)

Mr. Segun Dawodu (Youth and Social Development)

Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (Home Affairs)

Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke (Local Government and Community Affairs)

Mrs. Lola Akande (Commerce and Industry)

Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu (Tourism Arts and Culture)

Mr. Sam Egube (Economy Planning and Budget)

Dr. Wale Ahmed on Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations

SPECIAL ADVISERS

Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya
Special Adviser on Agriculture

Princess Aderemi Adebowale
Special Adviser on Civic Engagement

Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs

Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Special Adviser on Housing

Joe Igbokwe
Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources

Olatunbosun Alake
Special Adviser for Innovation and Technology

Arc. Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi
Special Adviser on Urban Development

Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi
Special Adviser on Central Business Districts

Bonu Solomon Saanu
Special Adviser on Arts and Culture

Oluwatoyin Fayinka
Special Adviser on Transportation

Oladele Ajayi
Special Adviser on Commerce and Industry

Tokunbo Wahab
Special Adviser on Education

Solape Hammond
Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals

