IPOB Was No Where Near Buhari In Japan...Presidency

Published:

Share This

The Nigerian presidency has said the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has had nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari since he arrived Yokohama, Japan on Monday.Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement, urged Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to disregard, what he called, “concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the President and his team.“It is the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, who do not realize that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind.”He said President Buhari will make his presence at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) count for Nigeria, and no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract him from the outing.Buhari had on Sunday departed Abuja for Japan to participate in the TICAD7 event holding in the city of Yokohama, Japan from August 28-30, 2019.The president was accompanied by Governors Babagana Zulum, AbdulRaham AbdulRazaq and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Borno, Kwara and Lagos states respectively; ministers and other top government officials. With the theme, “Africa and Yokohama, , Sharing Passion for the Future,” the Opening Session of TICAD7 will be performed by the Japanese Prime Minister and host, Shinzo Abe.