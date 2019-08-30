Insecurity:Police IG Deploys Helicopters To South West,North West

Published:

Share This

As part of efforts aimed at effectively curtailing crimes in the country, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday, ordered the immediate deployment of police aerial surveillance helicopters to major cities in the South-West and North-West of the country respectively.The directive was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Thursday night by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).According to the statement, “while the Police Air-Wing Operational Base in Abuja caters for Abuja-Kaduna highways as well as the adjoining states in the North-West and North-Central, the new base in Ondo State will cater for the adjoining states and highways straddling the South-West.”The Force, therefore, enjoined citizens not to panic but to go about their lawful businesses as the aerial surveillance was geared towards improving the security of lives and property in the affected areas.