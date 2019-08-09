Insecurity :Declare State Of Emergency In South West..Wole Soyinka

Published:

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Thursday expressed concern over the level of insecurity in the South-West.The literary icon said there was a need for urgent action to be taken to address the ugly development.He stated this while speaking with journalists at the Fagunwa Study Group Second International Conference in Akure, Ondo State, with the theme, ‘Soyinka: Wole Soyinka, D.O. Fagunwa and the Yoruba artistic heritage.’The event was also meant to celebrate Prof. Soyinka’s 85th birthday.Soyinka said, “As regards the insecurity in the South-West, there is an emergency. There should be a declaration of security emergency throughout the land and measures taken accordingly.”Ondo State Governor , Rotimi Akeredolu, said many had been encouraged and motivated by Soyinka’s writings and activities over the years.