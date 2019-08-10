INEC Sacks REC Hours After Resigning To Join APC Bayelsa Guber Race

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday sacked the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Cross River State, Dr. Frankland Briyai.Briyai had announced his resignation on Thursday.He said he wanted to contest the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election scheduled for November 16. However, the commission claimed it had yet to receive his resignation letter.A statement by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, frowned at the use of its premises or facilities for any political purpose.He described the act as unlawful and contravened the Code of Conduct subscribed to by all INEC officials.While announcing his sack, INEC directed its Administrative Secretary in Cross River State to oversee the office and take over the functions and duties of the REC until further notice.The statement by Okoye reads: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Cross River State of INEC, Dr. Frankland Briyai yesterday (Thursday) addressed the media to the effect that he has resigned his position as REC with effect from August 8 2019 and joined a political party on whose platform he intends to contest the November 16, 2019 governorship Election in Bayelsa State.“Although this was done at the commission’s Cross River State office in Calabar, the commission is yet to receive any communication on this from Briyai.“Section 306(2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states that the resignation of such appointment takes effect on receipt of the letter of resignation by the appointing authority – in this case, the President.“While it is the right of any Commissioner or official of the Commission to resign his or her appointment and join any political party of his/her choice and to aspire for any office or position, INEC frowns at the use of its premises or facilities for any political purpose as this is unlawful and contrary to the Code of Conduct subscribed to by all its officials.“Following his declaration, the commission has relieved Briyai of his duties as a Resident Electoral Commissioner and withdrawn all powers delegated to him. Consequently, the Administrative Secretary of Cross River State has been directed to oversee the office and take over the functions and duties of the REC until further notice.”