ICPC Recovers Three Ambulances ,Hospital Equipment From Ex Edo House Of Reps Member

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission has recovered three ambulances from a former member of the Federal House of Representative and a private clinic owner in Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo state.Two of the ambulances were recovered from the private clinic owned by a retired matron while the third one was recovered from the residence of the former Federal House of Representatives member who said it was parked in his house for safekeeping.The former Rep, Mr. Pally Iriase, who also doubles as former Deputy Whip of the House told ICPC that the vehicle’s key was with the elders of the community and that he kept the ambulance to avoid it being vandalised as the Otuo General Hospital it was meant for was yet to be opened by the Edo State Government.ICPC sources who sought preferred not to be mentioned said the ambulances were part of Constituency projects for the use of the people of Owan but were diverted to the clinic.Officials of ICPC visited the Otuo General Hospital to ascertain whether the over N200m medical supplies and equipment provided by the Federal Government as Hon. Iriase’s constituency project executed through the 2017 National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).“We found equipment rotting away at the hospital.“The ambulances we recovered are now in our office. We have done our report and we hope the state government opens the hospital.”Inside the hospital that has been taken over by weed, the ICPC found unopened equipment and supplies.The Otuo general hospital was built during the administration of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole but had been placed under locks and keys.Residents in the area had to seek medical attention at Igarra, Afuze or Auchi