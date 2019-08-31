I Sold My Car,Properties Inorder To Undergo Major Spinal Chord Operation..Nollywood Actress Shan George

Published:

Nollywood diva Shan George has survived a major Spinal Chord operaion that cost her a fortuneThis is her story as told by her"I've been battling with a spine disease for months now, in and out of hospital since January 2019, finally I was told d only solution is spine surgery, a very delicate dangerous surgery that can render me permanently paralysed for d rest of my life if not properly done, I was so scared and cried for many days and nights.The bill for such surgery runs into millions, I sold my rav4 SUV and a few other valuables I have, to raise d millions for d surgery, to cut a short story shorter, I finally did the surgery last night, in a clinic in abuja called Brain and Spine Surgery Consotium. Successfully.I want to say a big thank you to some good friends and family members who went out of their way to support me with d huge hospital bills. I will never forget u for supporting, instead of looking for Lame heartless reasons and excuses not to help. God bless u all immensely.I'm recuperating well, pls help me thank God.I survived it."