I Have Repaid You For Massively Voting For Me..Buhari Tells Kano,Kaduna People

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday commended Kaduna and Kano states for their support during the February 23rd presidential election, noting that he has paid back by giving them two substantive positions in his council.“Kaduna and Kano are the only two states I gave two substantive positions in my council. So, I have appreciated your votes and paid you back by giving you ministers of environment and finance”, he said.Speaking during a courtesy visit to Shehu Idris, emir of Zazzau, at his palace in Zaria, Kaduna, Buhari vowed to do everything within his power to make Nigeria better. His words, “Before you push everything to me, I am just reminding you that I will do my best and I will make sure that the new cabinet is working for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.“Kaduna and Kano are the only two states I gave two substantive positions in my council. So, I have appreciated your votes and paid you back by giving you ministers of environment and finance.”Recall that Buhari garnered 1, 464,768 votes in Kano and 993, 445 votes from Kaduna in the last general elections. In view of that he appointed Mohammed Mahmoud, from Kaduna and made him the minister of environment, while Zainab Ahmed, from the same state, was made the minister of finance. Sabo Nanono from Kano is minister of agriculture while Bashir Magashi is the minister of defence.