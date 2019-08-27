I Did Not Demolish Any Mosque ...Nyesom Wike

Published:

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has denied demolishing any mosque in the state, describing the information as false, orchestrated by mischief makers to create disaffection in the state.The governor said this on Monday when he visited the location of the alleged mosque demolition at Biambo street, off School Road, Rainbow Estate, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.Wike said there was no mosque on the location, hence nothing was demolished.He said, “I received calls from several prominent Nigerians on the fake news being circulated online. I have come here with reporters and you can see there was no mosque here.“It is most unfortunate that fickle-minded persons will claim that a mosque was demolished at this place when no mosque existed here. The story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap points.”The governor further explained that some persons started erecting illegal foundation at the disputed land, even though they had no approval to embark on any construction work.“They came here to erect illegal structure. There was no approval from the State Government for any structure to be erected here.“The persons who started the foundation had already dragged the State Government to court on the disputed land. The Rivers State Government won the case. What they attempted to do was to start the illegal construction to tie the hands of the State Government “, he said.But the Secretary to the Trans Amadi Central mosque, Abubakar Aliyu who spoke to our correspondent when contacted insisted that the Rivers state government demolished the mosque which was under construction.“The mosque was under construction, it was at damp proof course level before it was demolished by operatives of the Ministry of Urban Development on Tuesday, August 20, 2019“The ministry had approved our building plan since 2009, we have all the relevant documents. It is a multi-billion Naira mosque project, the approval plan number was written within the site.”