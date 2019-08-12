Homosexuality, Lesbianism Responsible For Current High Rate Of Insecurity In Nigeria..Emir

Published:

Share This

Two prominent traditional rulers, the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman, Kebbi Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, and the Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi yesterday lent their voices to the raging issue of insecurity in the country.While the Emir of Gwandu attributed the current security challenges in the country to what he called satanic behavious like rape, homosexuality and lesbianism, the Emir of Dutse is seeking severe punishment for any convicted rapist. Both leaders spoke on the occasion of the Moslem festival of Eid-el-Kabir, which was celebrated nationwide yesterday. Nigeria insecurity Emir of Gwandu and Chairman, Kebbi Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, The Emir of Gwandu spoke while addressing his subjects after Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Birnin Kebbi.“The society today is bedevilled by cases of rape, homosexuality, lesbianism, kidnapping and rampant killings which resulted to the present insecurity Nigeria is faced with,” he said. He charged the general public, especially parents to instill discipline and respect in their children by giving them sound education.“I give glory to God for giving us the opportunity to witness another Sallah. The present ills in our society are also due to indiscipline and too much love for material wealth,” he said. Emir Bashar warned that unless the people feared to sin against God and parents remain committed to imbibing good family values, the country would continue to face instability.The Emir also called on the people to be compassionate and supportive to the needy, saying that those who were able to sacrifice animals during the Eid should endeavour to share the meat with the poor and other needy persons. He prayed to Allah to continue to bless the country and give leaders the wisdom to better the lives of people.