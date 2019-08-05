Gunmen Kill Pastor,Abduct Wife In Kaduna

Published:

Gunmen have reportedly killed Jeremiah Omolara, the resident pastor of a church located in Romi New Extension, in Kaduna State.The pastor’s wife, according to a source, was abducted.The incident took place along Kaduna-Abuja road while the pastor and the wife were travelling to Abuja.The source said the gunmen were said to have opened fire on their vehicle, killing the pastor on the spot and took the wife to the bush.The son, it was learnt escaped from the gunmen.The source added that the abductors were demanding for N50 million as ransom.The Chairman of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Joseph Hayab, confirmed the incident.Hayab lamented the increasing rate of kidnappings in Kaduna, especially, the abduction of men of God.He described as sad, the killing of the pastor and the abduction of his wife.Hayab also disclosed that just last Thursday, the parish priest of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area, was attacked by gunmen at his residence and his security guard killed.The cleric said the parish priest narrowly escaped being killed or abducted.He added that in the same Kajuru LGA, the 13-year-old daughter of a Baptist pastor was abducted and the kidnappers were demanding for huge sums of money for ransom.Hayab said, “As of Friday, the kidnappers were asking us to pay N4 million or we should not call them again for the release of the pastor.“Now the (other) pastor was abducted along Kaduna-Abuja and was killed while his wife was abducted.“That tells you that the new trend is to attack us in our homes or in our churches or on the roads.“We are just not safe anywhere and we asked the same question we have been asking; where are our security agencies?“Are we being told tactically that we should defend ourselves? If we start defending ourselves, it means that we no longer have security or we no longer have government. Or is this government only for those they love and they don’t care about others?”When contacted, the Kaduna Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo could not be reached as the phone was switched off.