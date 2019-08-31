Gov Masari Meets,Pally With Bandits Terrorising Katsina State

Published:

Governor Aminu Masari yesterday met with representatives of bandits attacking eight local government areas in the state on how to end banditry. The affected local governments are Jibia, Batsari, Danmusa, Safana, Kankara, Sabuwa, Faskari and Dandume.The governor also resolved to meet with bandits’ commanders in their forests area.The bandits’ commanders were represented at the meeting mostly by Fulani leaders (Ardos).Speaking at an emergency security meeting called to discuss incessant attacks by bandits in the state, Masari said the inability of the real bandits to attend the meeting was a clear sign of failure on the part of the Ardos.“It is disheartening to observe how some of the Ardos are conniving with some security personnel to defraud and cheat innocent Fulani people. The bandits’ commanders are not at par with the Ardos which makes them stay away from the meeting”, he said.He directed the Secretary to the State Government to arrange an itinerary next week to meet with the commanders in the forests to iron out whatever grievances and shortcomings they might have. Masari, who described the situation as alarming, asked the eight local government chairmen to, within seven days, submit comprehensive reports of their efforts towards reaching out to all stakeholders.He urged the Emir of Katsina to tell all district and ward heads that government would meet them over the issue. Masari said he would meet with SSG and army commanders to find out where detained bandits were being held and “do the necessary thing.”The Brigade Commander of the 17th Bridage in Katsina, Brigadier General Aminu Bande, said the army was not afraid to deal with anyone wanting to disrupt peace. The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, said people were committing more crimes owing to lack of punishment for offenders.