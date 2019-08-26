Gov Ihedioha Appointed Suspect On FBI List Into His Inauguration Committee

Published:

Share This

Chika Odionyenma, one of the persons on FBI’s 77-man list of suspected Nigerian fraudsters, was appointed into the inauguration committee of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo stateReactions have since trailed the FBI list, Thursday, when the agency disclosed that many Nigerians were under investigation in connection with one of the largest scams in US history. A copy of the letter on the appointment of Odionyenma into the committee which planned the governor’s inauguration was reportedly seen by TheCable The letter was personally signed by Ihedioha, The cable reported.“Following my successful declaration as Governor-elect of Imo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and my subsequent receipt of certificate of return thereof, I have duly constituted an inauguration planning and handover committee,with the responsibility of liaising with the existing government to ensure a smooth handover of power to our party on 29th May, 2019,” the letter read.“I will be pleased if you can serve as a Member of the Sub-Committee on Logistics. The committees will be inaugurated on Tuesday 9th April 2019, Rockview Hotel Owerri at 12 noon. “I trust you will avail us your expertise and time in carrying out this assignment to support the quest to rebuild Imo. “While recognizing your sacrifice, accept my congratulations.”According to sources, Odionyenma, who hails from Amakaohia-Uratta, Owerri North local government area of Imo, disguises as someone who had an interest in real estate. The suspect is a member of a “Committee for Recovery of Looted Property in Imo”, set up by Ihedioha to recover assets suspected to have been illegally taken by former officeholders.Recall that the federal government said those on the listed risk being extradited if they do not surrender to US authorities. Attempts to reach Ihedioha for reaction to the development by newsmen did not yield the desired result as Chibuike Onyeukwu, his chief press secretary, neither responded to calls nor text messages