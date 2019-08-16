GOC 2nd Div Visits Army Battalion 195 Edo State

Published:

Share This

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army Maj Gen Anthony Bamidele Omozoje toured 195 Battalion, Weppa Wanno Barracks, Agenebode, Edo State. He was received by the Commanding Officer (Rear), Maj W Anyama.The CO acquitted the GOC on the activities, achievements and challenges of the Battalion. The GOC Maj Gen A B Omozoje while addressing the troops advised to be professional, responsive and committed to laid down values of the Nigerian Army."When you commit offences you distract the Nigerian Army therefore stay discipline at all times" the GOC said. He promised to visit again in few months time.