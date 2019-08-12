Five Children Of Same Parent Die In Lagos Fire Incident

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has said investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the death of five children said to be from the same family in a fire incident.The children, Folake Ogundiya, 13; Abigail, eight; Daniel Bakare, six; Chidinma Achomye; Nnamdi Achomye, two; and one-year-old Khadijat, were burnt beyond recognition in the incident that occurred last week Tuesday after their home caught fire in Abagbo village, Takwa Bay Island, Lagos.According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, the mother of the children, Florence Asoye, had left them in the care of one Suliat.The PPRO said Suliat locked the children in the room and left for an unknown destination.Elkana stated, “On August 7 around 10.30am, the Takwa Bay Police Station received information that there was a fire incident at the Abagbo village, Takwa Bay, on August 6, which claimed the lives of five children from the same family. A team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer visited the scene.“In her statement, the mother of the victims, Florence Asoye, stated that she left home around 6.30pm to the Takwa Bay jetty only to come back to see her room completely razed down by fire. She said she left her children in the care of one Suliat, who locked the children in the room and left for an unknown destination.”