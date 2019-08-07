FG Declares Monday ,Tuesday Public Holiday

Published:

The Federal Government has declared Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th August as public holidays to mark the 2019 Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barrister Georgina Ehuriah, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.This was contained in a statement by Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Mr Mohammed Manga and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.Ehuriah congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and called on all Nigerians, at home and in the diaspora, to use the period of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration to embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.