FG Condemns Stigmatization of Nigerians And Killing Of Pastor in China

The Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has demanded a probe into the death of a Nigerian pastor, Joseph Nwajueze, in China.She said the killing of the Anambra -born cleric by the Chinese security operatives must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits punished.The deceased was living with his wife, Chinwe, and four children in China before he was allegedly killed by security operatives while trying to escape arrest for alleged visa violations.But Dabiri-Erewa in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, by NIDCOM Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said there was no justifiable reason for the killing.She equally condemned the stigmatisation of Nigerians living in China.The statement said, “Abike Dabiri-Erewa, however, appealed to angry Nigerians in China not take the law into their own hands as the Federal Government will ensure that justice is done.”