DSS Seeks Legislation Against Fake News

Published:

Share This

The Department of State Security (DSS) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have canvassed for new legislation to curtail the spread of fake news and ensure peaceful coexistence in the country.The DSS Spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya and the INEC National Commissioner in a change of Media and Publicity, Mr. Festus Okoye canvassed for this at the disinformation and misinformation Seminar organised by Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, in Abuja.While justifying the need for the fresh legislation against fake news in the country, Afunaya said: “why don’t’ we begin to look at the issue of legislation.” In Japan and other countries today, there is a common agreement by convention and legislation that forbid their media from promoting subversive narratives because terrorists feed on publicity. Once you cut the oxygen of publicity, they become disinterested in their actions.”Dr Afunaya insisted that the DSS was a victim of the fake news syndrome recently when he cited false claim that Ibrahim El Zakzaky, leader of the disbanded Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and the former National Security Adviser (NSA) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd) died while in custody of the DSS.