DSS Seeks Court's Permission To Keep Omoyele Sowore In Custody For 3 Months

Department of State Service has applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order to allow it keep Sahara Reporters publisher, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, for 90 days.Sowore, who was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 general election, was arrested on Saturday by operatives of the DSS ahead of the Monday’s #RevolutionNow protest, which he had spearheaded.DSS’ lawyer, G.O. Abadua, appeared before Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Tuesday to move the agency’s ex parte application for detention of the activist for 90 days.After moving the application, marked FHC/ABJ/915/19, the judge adjourned ruling till Thursday.He said the adjournment would afford him the time to watch the video evidence attached to the application by the security agency.